Noridian to Staff North Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline

The company received a contract to provide assistant to the department on Tuesday.

FARGO, N.D.–Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC will be assisting the North Dakota Department of Health with their COVID-19 hotline.

Noridian says it will be providing the NDDoH with call center staff to assist with the volume of calls the COVID-19 hotline receives.

The hotline was established to answer questions and advise people about coronavirus precaustions, testing and guidelines.

Noridian President & CEO Paul Wilson says, “Delivering solutions that put people first is central to who we are at Noridian. This contract is an example of how we share our operational expertise to improve the health of others.”

Noridian employs more than 1,600 people and serves health care providers all across the United States.