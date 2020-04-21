North Dakota Makes Improvements For Air Pollution

North Dakota received an A in Ozone Pollution.

NORTH DAKOTA – Every year, the American Lung Association puts out its “State of the Air” report that tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution.

After three consecutive years of receiving failing grades for particle pollution, the state was able to turn the F’s into C’s and D’s.

The organization says that vehicle exhaust has emerged as the single largest source of air pollution for the region.

“Anything that we can do, to move to cleaner transportation sources, be that electric vehicles, or using biodiesel, or ethanol fuel, it all helps cut down on the exhaust and the amount of pollution that we’re getting from our vehicles,” says Robert Moffitt, the Communication Director at the American Lung Association of the Upper Midwest.

Ozone and Particle Pollution can increase the risk of lung cancer, asthma attacks and premature death.