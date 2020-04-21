Volunteers Needed For #TrashTag Project on Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary

The task force is encouraging residents to go out on their own and pick up trash where they can.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – As the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day approaches, the Plastic Bag Task Force is hoping that Social Distancing won’t affect their clean up efforts.

They can take a before and after photo of a littered area, and share it to social media using the hashtags #TrashTag and #FMPBTF to receive buy one get one free punch cards to local establishments like Dairy Queen, Thunder Road, and Junkyard Brewing.

“We are just encouraging anyone and everyone to get outside,” said the Plastic Bag Task Force Project Manager, Darla Lewandowski “The gyms are closed, everybody is cooped up and everyone is going stir crazy, and there is a lot of liter out there. If you have the time, get outside and grab a plastic bag or a trash bag and pick something up.”

The group is also urging people who do participate to wear a face mask, gloves, and practice social distancing at all times.