Cass County COVID-19 Related Death Brings Total to 14

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health has reported an additional death in Cass County.

A man in his 40s with underlying health conditions passed away.

Thirty-five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Richland, Stark, Ward and Wells Counties have also been reported.

With the new cases, the NDDoH reports a total of 679 positive cases, 23 current hospitalizations, 229 people recovered and 14 deaths.