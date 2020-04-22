FCS All-American Mason Bennett Looking to Turn Dreams into Reality With NFL, CFL Draft Approaching

Bennett is a top ten prospect in the CFL

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football’s All-American defensive end Mason Bennett is looking to hear his name affiliated with a new team in both the NFL and CFL drafts.

Being from Manitoba, Bennett is tabbed as one of the top ten prospects in the CFL. Bennett is on many NFL teams radars as well after becoming the Fighting Hawks program leader in sacks.

Going through the process, Bennett’s pre-draft workouts were cut short due to COVID-19 and did not have a chance to compete in a pro day. Through it all, Bennett remains confident and says talks with teams have gone well virtually.

“Just usually maybe 6 or 7 coaches. Some teams will have you draw up plays. Some will just ask you questions about your family,” Bennett said. “Little things like that. Since you miss the pro day aspect you miss that whole face-to-face interaction part with teams so I think its just them trying to get to know me as well as possible and see if I fit into their program. Playing the game of football you have to stay confident all the time and playing defensive end going up against six foot six 250 pound tackles you have to be confident in yourself.

The NFL Draft starts tomorrow. The CFL Draft is set for April 30th. With both getting underway at 7 P.M.