Grand Forks Company Fighting Covid-19 With Drones

SkyScopes also operates in Minnesota, Oregon, California and Texas

GRAND FORKS N.D. — Commercial drone pilots have been deemed essential during the pandemic, and one company in Grand Forks is showing us why.

SkySkopes has already been on the leading edge of drone technology and is now gearing up to combat the Covid-19 virus.

The company has equipped drones to be able to disinfect surfaces of common areas like playgrounds and sports arenas.

The drones can also be used to deliver medical supplies to health care centers to ensure as little human contact as possible.

“To combat Covid-19’s negative effects on society, or even Covid-19 itself really reinforce the fact that drones save lives and they’re perfect tools in the country’s toolbox for the dull, dirty and dangerous jobs,” says CEO and President Matt Dunlevy.