Human Remains Recovered from Clay County Landfill

CLAY COUNTY, Minn.–Human remains believed to be Dystynee Avery were recovered from the Clay County Landfill Wednesday afternoon.

The remains have been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

The Moorhead Police Department was assisted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Water Rescue and the Clay County Solid Wast Management Division.

The investigation is still active and no further information is being released at this time.