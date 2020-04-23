F-M Diversion releases ‘The Relentless Red’ documentary

FARGO, N.D. – A new film highlights the need for permanent flood protection in the F-M metro.

The Diversion Board of Authority releasing this 30 minute video about flooding, the impacts on the community and the FM Area Diversion Project.

Executive Director Joel Paulsen says past floods have disrupted daily life and left lasting impressions on our families, school children and infrastructure.

“We have implemented levies and flood control devices but those are only going to protect us to a certain level,” Paulsen said.