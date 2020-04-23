Fargo’s Case-New Holland plant to reopen

FARGO, N.D. – Case-New Holland tractor manufacturing plant in Fargo is re-opening next month.

CNH has nearly 600 employees in Fargo.

The plant, which makes large tracked and four-wheel drive tractors and industrial loaders, is scheduled to resume production May 5th.

Union leaders say they’ve come to an agreement with the company to ensure that employees will be safe during the COVID-19 threat.

“The company has come around and realized that they can’t afford to be the next Smithfield or the next LM Power,” International Association of Machinists Local 2525 Nikki Bohn said.

Both Smithfield and LM have had major COVID-19 outbreaks.

Bohn says CNH will take a number of precautions by providing masks, hand-washing stations and allow for staggered work shifts and breaks.