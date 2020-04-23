Sen. Amy Klobuchar Wants To Protect Voting Rights During COVID-19

The bill has a total of 32 cosponsors.

MINNESOTA – Sen. Klobuchar joined a conference call with Senator Ron Wyden, Rock the Vote and When We All Vote to discuss college students being displaced where they are registered to vote.

Just last month, Klobuchar and Wyden introduced the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act of 2020.

The bill would expand early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee vote-by-mail to all states.

“We know how much coronavirus has upended the lives of young people and college students, more than 4,000 colleges and universities have closed or been impacted by the pandemic, affecting more than 25 million students,” says Senator Klobuchar.

