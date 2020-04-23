Tour the Statues of Lakes Country

Rob Kupec,

Looking for something to do out of the house that does not violate the stay at home rules? You are allowed to take a drive and we’ve put together a loop through lakes country of Minnesota to take in some of the large statues. Many you can see without even getting out of your car.

Plus here are a few honorable mentions along the way. The big dog between Dilworth and Glyndon, the turtle in Perham and the rocket in Underwood.

If you stop by send us a photo and we’ll show it on the air.

 

