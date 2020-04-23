Tour the Statues of Lakes Country

Looking for something to do out of the house that does not violate the stay at home rules? You are allowed to take a drive and we’ve put together a loop through lakes country of Minnesota to take in some of the large statues. Many you can see without even getting out of your car.

Plus here are a few honorable mentions along the way. The big dog between Dilworth and Glyndon, the turtle in Perham and the rocket in Underwood.

If you stop by send us a photo and we’ll show it on the air.