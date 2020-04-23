Two Sheyenne High School Students Awarded Aviation Scholarships

WEST FARGO, N.D.–Two students at Sheyenne High School have been awarded the West Fargo Municipal Airport’s first aviation-focused scholarships.

Rachel Schiltz and Cole Bertrand, both seniors at Sheyenne High School, are a part of the school’s aviation program and are planning to pursue a career in aviation or aerospace after graduation.

Airport Representative Robbie Grande says, “These two students impressed the Airport Authority with their professional applications that showed effort, attention to detail and passion for the industry.

The scholarship program was created to help bring awareness and support to the aviation industry, which is experiencing industry wide labor shortages.

Both students received a $500 scholarship and are planning to attend the University of North Dakota in fall 2020.