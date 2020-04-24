Fargo’s Mainstream Botique Uses Facebook Live To Showcase Items For Sale

FARGO, N.D. — At Mainstream Boutique in Fargo the doors may be closed but customers are still taking a tour in the store through Facebook.

“We had many comments and it was fun for customers, we will respond to comments at the same time, I think they like it and we get requests to do more,” Owner Of Mainstream Boutique Gunel Gurbanova said.

Gunel opened up shop on 32nd avenue south Fargo back in September.

She says she prides her business’s ability to connect with customers and provide a better person to person experience that she says larger online markets can’t provide.

“Whether it’s during this outbreak or not I think for local businesses the biggest challenge is competing with online giants, and it’s important to support local businesses,”Gurbanova said.

Not only is she managing her business she also has two kids who are now at home because of online education, she says it’s all about being able to balance out time for everything.

“Yes it’s certainly different, I’m also glad to be able to spend time with my kids and my husband is home too so he kind of helps me too,”Gurbanova said.

Gunel says people can still pick up clothes curbside and she’s even made personal deliveries to customers to help provide a better experience for people.

She says business will continue to help provide women of all sizes the opportunity to look their best no matter the conditions.

