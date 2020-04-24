Former ND State Senator Uses Drive To Donate Over 1,000 Books For Inmates

Flakoll says he's gotten books from more than 10 states and more kept coming in to show their support.

FARGO, N.D. — Tri-College Provost Tim Flakoll is giving a big helping hand to the Cass County Jail.

The former North Dakota State Senator dropped off over 1,500 books as a part of his book drive for inmates.

Flakoll says he was going to wait until after the pandemic to make the delivery, but changed his mind after he found out that other educational opportunists have been postponed.

He says providing education to those in jail will help give them the tools to become more successful when they get out.

Flakoll says he’s gotten books from more than 10 states and more kept coming in to show their support.

“You give them educational books they have a less chance of going back to jail and they will do better out in society and have a better shot at being productive”, Flakoll said.

Flakoll says he’s working with other counties in North Dakota to help jumpstart more programs for other jails.