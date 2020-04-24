NDSU’s Larson On Running Athletics During Covid-19

NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larson discusses some adoptable changes to Athletics going forward

FARGO, ND – If there’s one thing the Coronavirus is doing for businesses, it’s forcing them to think outside the box and find new ways to operate during a societal freeze. North Dakota State Athletics is no exception, especially with student-athletes committing or transferring. Athletic Director Matt Larson sheds some light on how his department is working through the obstacles present and whether fall sports are in jeopardy of starting on time.