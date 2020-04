North Dakota Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases in Cass County

No new deaths are reported.

FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports an additional 28 cases of COVID-19 in Cass County.

The state reports a total of 39 new cases from Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, Walsh and Williams Counties.

North Dakota’s total positive cases has reached 748, with 17 current hospitalizations, 285 people recovered and 15 deaths.