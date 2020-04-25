Doosan Bobcat expected to reopen Saturday night after one day shutdown

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s largest manufacturing operation is expecting to reopen Saturday night.

Doosan Bobcat was shut down for a day on Friday for a deep cleaning because an employee reported symptoms of the coronavirus.

Stacey Breuer, a spokeswoman for Doosan Bobcat in Gwinner, said in a statement that the employee last worked in an isolated area of the building last Sunday.

The worker had direct interaction with one other employee, who was asked to stay home.

The plant is getting sanitized and is expected to reopen Saturday night.

State health officials haven’t confirmed a positive COVID-19 test for the employee.