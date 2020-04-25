Mass COVID-19 Testing Taking Place at Fargodome

FARGO, ND — Drive up testing in Fargo is taking place at The Fargodome.

The first round will focus on people who have potentially been exposed to others who have tested positive, those residents were contacted beforehand.

The second wave will be essential workers and symptomatic individuals.

Testing runs until 5pm.

Officals expect 3,000 test to be conducted, results will take about 72 hours.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 1

Burleigh County – 6

Cass County – 40

Grand Forks County – 3

McKenzie County – 2

Morton County – 1

Pembina – 1

Stutsman – 1

Wells – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

19,350 – Total Tested (+1,901 individuals from yesterday)

18,547 – Total Negative (+1,846 individuals from yesterday)

803 – Total Positive (+56 individuals from yesterday)

Please note: a previously reported case from Cass County, after investigation, was determined to be from out of state and was removed from the total number.

70 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

17 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

310 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)

16 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.