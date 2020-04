BISMARCK, ND– The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota now totals 867 after 64 more positive tests.

The Department of Health is also reporting another Coronavirus related death, a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions. The death toll in the state is 17.

Again a majority of the new cases come from Cass County with 40. Grand Forks County saw 22 new cases.

Hospitalizations increased to 18. Recovery numbers increased again up 326 from 310.