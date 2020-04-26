Train Derailment Outside Carrington

CARRINGTON, ND (NewsDakota/KFGO)- US Highway 52 was closed temporarily in Carrington following a train derailment Sunday morning.

The derailment happened around 7:15 near the highway underpass north of Carrington.

The final 20 cars of the 100 units carrying grain came off the tracks.

There are no injuries reported, crews are inspecting the bridge and area for any damage.

Canadian Pacific will bring in rail crews to help clean up.

No cause of the derailment is known at this time.

Highway 52 reopened just before 11 am.