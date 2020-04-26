Union Leader For Bobcat Calling For Shutdown After 2nd Employee Says They Have COVID-19

Wilkinson worries that workers coming Sunday night could spread the disease further

GWINNER, N.D. — Union Leader Will Wilkinson is calling for Doosan Bobcat to shut down it’s Gwinner plant after he says a 2nd employee called saying they had tested positive for COVID-19.

He says this employee had worked close with another employee who has the virus and had been at work for multiple days this week.

Wilkinson is asking for a full investigation to help locate and prevent any further spread among other employees.

Workers returned last night after a one day closure to clean the factory after hundreds of workers returned last week and one tested positive.

Wilkinson worries that workers coming tonight could spread the disease further

“As far as the Union is concerned if they don’t do that if they don’t do the investigation, if they do not follow that, protect the employees they are behaving in a reckless manner,” President Of United Steelworkers Local 560 Will Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson says he has reached out to the corporate offices but they have not responded.