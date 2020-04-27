Grand Forks reveals results of second mass testing event

Of the 714 individuals tested at the event, 62 were positive

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks has revealed the results of the city’s second mass testing event.

The testing took place last Thursday at the Alerus Center and was for any close contacts with LM Wind Power employees, as well as workers from J.R. Simplot. Of the 714 tests that were administered, 649 were negative, 62 were positive, and three were inconclusive.

However, not all positive individuals were residents of Grand Forks County.

“It is important to remember that some individuals with positive test results from the testing event may live in other jurisdictions in the region, thus the testing event data may not line up with all our county case numbers,” said Grand Forks Public Health Director Debbie Swanson.

As of Monday morning, there are 231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Forks County.