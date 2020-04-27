Patients discharged from Bismarck hospital after getting plasma from recovered Covid-19 donors

BISMARCK, N.D. – Three critically ill coronavirus patients in Bismarck receive plasma transfusions from donors who recovered in New York and are released from the hospital.

CHI St. Alexius Health was eligible to receive the plasma because of its enrollment in the Mayo Clinic Research Clinical Trial. The experimental treatment is believed to help reduce the severity of symptoms of COVID-19.

“Within 24 hours of the plasma therapy, both patients had their breathing tubes removed and they made a miraculous recovery,” ICU Clinical Supervisor Kristen Renner said.

“I think we need to wait on the results of the study because from three patients is too small a number to derive conclusions,” Intensivist Dr. Jan Lavora explained.