Holy Cross Knights of Columbus Council 9642 holds no-contact food drive for Great Plains Food Bank

The organization is asking for drop offs of nonperishable items at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Holy Cross Knights of Columbus Council 9642 is giving back to their community with a no-contact food drive.

The four-day drop-off drive is collecting nonperishable items of food to be donated to the Great Plains Food Bank and to Trinity Elementary School to help with their lunch program.

Organizers say this is an especially important time to be finding ways to give back.

“With everything going on, people are losing jobs. People are having a hard time making ends meet and the Great Plains Food Bank has been hit pretty hard as far as he amount of donations they have had to give out,” said organizer Paul Braun. “We just want to help replenish that.”

The drive will continue on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo.