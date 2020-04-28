ND Unions & Community Leaders Gather In Honor of Fallen Workers

26 workers were killed on job sites in the state in 2019 according to OSHA.

FARGO, N.D. – Workers, union officials and community leaders gather online to honor workers who died or were injured at workplaces in North Dakota.

A moment of silence was held as each name was read aloud to honor the workers.

They are calling on elected officials to enact policies that would offer protections to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic really brought front line workers and essential employees as we see them to the front line, the nurses, the firefighters, even the guys at McDonald’s. These people are all considered essential workers. They are all wanting the same things. To be protected and safeguarded,” said William Wilkinson, the President of United Steelworkers 560.

Musical guests also performed a tribute to fallen workers.