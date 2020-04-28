WATCH LIVE: Gov. Burgum to Discuss ND Smart Restart Operating Guidelines

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is holding a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the new standard operating procedures for businesses.

Burgum will be joined by Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer who will help explain ND Smart Restart guidelines.

The industries being allowed to open with specific guidelines include restaurants and bars, fitness centers and personal services.

The guidelines for restaurants and bars can be found here.

The guidelines for fitness centers can be found here.

The guidelines for personal services can be found here.