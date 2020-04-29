Grand Forks is making sure everyone can as stay as safe as possible when businesses reopen

GRAND FORKS N.D. — Mayor Michael Brown urging people to continue taking precautions like wearing masks, physically distancing and washing your hands.

An increased number of Covid-19 cases are linked to Grand Forks with 145 LM Wind Power employees testing positive.

The mayor says if new cases begin to rise again businesses may need to be closed again to slow the spread.

“I think if we see a dramatic increase in the amount of cases or health problems or our health system looks like it’s being overwhelmed then I think we would step back and say let’s stop the spread. It’s a dynamic and fluid process and we would have to look at it as we go along,” says Brown.

