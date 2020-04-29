LIVE: Preserve Your COVID-19 Stories For Future Historians

State Historical Society Needs Your Help Showing How North Dakotans Lived Through Pandemic

We’re living in a unique time in history, and your stories from the coronavirus pandemic could be part of the historical record researchers study generations from now.

The North Dakota State Historical Society is asking the public to document the pandemic.

People can send in anything from pictures and videos to written accounts of life during this time.

They want stories of things like Zoom meetings and drive-by birthday parties.

They’ll even take memes.

Historians don’t want this era to be remembered just through statistics.

They want to know how people’s jobs are changing, how their home lives are changing, and how life is now different during COVID-19.

Kimberly Jordahl, Audience Engagement & Museum Division director with the Historical Society, says, “Some of the most researched parts of our state archives in our physical collections are those personal stories, those journals, the photographs taken from the time. People really want to know what was going on, how people were impacted, what were their hopes, their fears.”

Click here to submit your items to the State Historical Society.