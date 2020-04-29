Sanford Health Raises Over $1 Million For The Sanford Employee Crisis Fund

The hospital was able to raise the amount in three weeks.

FARGO, N.D. – At the metro press briefing, Sanford showed gratitude for those who have donated and continue to donate money and items like cloth masks, PPE masks, disinfectant wipes, and other supplies.

They say they are still in need of these supplies so donations are always welcome.

“100 percent of these funds go directly to our front line staff who are struggling during these times and need a little help. I continue to be amazed and humbled by the generosity of our employees and our community. We are truly stronger together,” says Dr. Doug Griffin, the Medical Officer at Sanford Fargo.

If you’re interested in donating, here is the link