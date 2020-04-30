Fargo Police Warn of Face Mask Scams

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is warning residents about buying facemasks and other health products from unfamiliar online sources.

Police say dozens of people, including healthcare workers, have reported paying for facemasks and toilet paper online and then never receiving the items.

Scammers take the money and then cut off all contact, refuse to answer questions and deactivate websites.

Police recommend verifying the company or product by searching the internet for terms like “review,” “complaint” or “scam” to see what other people have said.

They also recommend paying by credit card. Police say you will be able to dispute a billing error and report it to your credit card company.

If you suspect a scam, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.