Golden Drive Homeless Kids Delivers Donated Food To Local Youth Groups

The items were delivered to Youthworks and Fraser.

FARGO, N.D. – The organization was able to fill a trailer with more than 3,500 pounds of food and other items in just under six days.

Organizer Sue Baron says this would not have been possible without the help of local companies like Gate City Bank and Advanced Auto.

“The impact that this is going to make in just a matter of days. Not even a week’s time, a trailer full. It means so, so much to our shelters, to the homeless shelters here. It means a lot to them, It’s life changing,” says Sue Baron, the organizer of the Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

The organization also donated hygiene products, socks, bikes and face masks.