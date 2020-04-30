New Life Center Reports First COVID-19 Infection

The individual is currently hospitalized at Sanford health.

FARGO, N.D.–The New Life Center in Fargo confirms its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Center reports the individual is currently hospitalized at Sanford health and is in good condition.

The individual appeared asymptomatic while at the shelter and has not been at New Life Center since April 21.

New Life Center says it will be informing all potentially affected staff, guests and volunteers and testing anyone who may have been in contact with the infected person.

All staff at the shelter have been instructed to wear PPE and all guests are provided with a cloth mask.