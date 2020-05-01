Body of Missing Child Found in Creek in Barnes County

KATHRYN, N.D.–The body of a missing toddler was found in Kathryn, ND on Thursday.

The child had gone missing in the 100 block of 1st Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.

A search party led by the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office located the body in a creek about an hour after the child disappeared.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the toddler or family.

The Kathryn Fire Department, NDHP, Valley City Police Department, Valley City Barnes County Dive Team and members of the community aided in the search for the child.