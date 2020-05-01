Burgum extends distance learning until end of school year

NORTH DAKOTA – Gov. Doug Burgum says students will continue distance learning through the rest of the school year.

He says the decision was made with input from the Department of Public Instruction, Department of Health, various administrators, school boards and legislators.

Burgum says this allows teachers to prepare for the fall term, as well as focus on planning healthy and safe ways to honor graduating seniors.

8,000 seniors are graduating across North Dakota this spring.

“In our little state, if we take look at where and how people congregate. There’s nothing that puts more people together in closer spaces for more hours of the day than our K-12 school system,” Burgum said.

For the first time, more than 2,000 North Dakotans were tested for the coronavirus in one day.