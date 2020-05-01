Business In North Dakota Begin To Re-Open

Cass County Public Health is also doing their part to make sure those guidelines are met.

NORTH DAKOTA – Businesses in North Dakota have re-opened their doors, but not before implementing some guidelines.

“Staff will be wearing masks when they’re interacting with customers within six feet. We have our sanitation out front, we’ve got a jar with clean pins and a jar for dirty pins. We’re down to 12 tables. We normally have about 26 here,” says Dan Hurder, the owner of the Boiler Room.

“We put a texting thing so when guests pull up, they text, put it right up into our computer, so it makes it easier and safer for them as well. And then we also have our cleaning company coming in and spraying the whole place down. And then as you notice, we have people walking around every 15 minutes doing the door handles and stuff like that,” says Jill Krahn, the co-owner of Hair Success Salon and Spa.

Cass County Public Health is also doing their part to make sure those guidelines are met.

“We’re going to discuss employee health and hygiene. We’re going to discuss customer care and hygiene. Then we’re going to also go over the ND Smart restart guidelines. Making sure we’re looking at spacing between tables, spacing at the bar areas,making sure that employees have proper PPE, hand washing, sanitation, things like that,” says Chris Ohman, Health Inspector for Fargo Cass Public Health.

Some Health Inspectors checked some facilities today and once the city re-opens on Monday, they will have a full staff doing inspections.

“Our main goal is to be able to provide education so, as soon as we get out of the facility and we get through them all, then we’ll likely restart going back through and getting into the facilities again providing education and guidance,” adds Ohman.

Inspections will last about 15-20 minutes.

If you’d like to know more about the North Dakota Smart Restart Guidelines here is the link.