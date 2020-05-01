ECI Keeping Players Entertained At Home

The independent Basketball league created a skills contest featuring socks and baskets to pass the time

FARGO, ND – The independent basketball league, “Every Child is Important,” saw Atlanta Hawks’ point guard Trae Young shooting socks into a trash can in an effort to pass the time during self isolation. It wasn’t long after that they turned that idea into a contest among their own players.

The league tweeted for them to post their best sock shots earlier in the week in what they’re calling the “Sock Challenge.” From there, a winner, who will be chosen on Saturday, receives prizes including E.C.I. apparel.