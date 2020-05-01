NDHSAA Cancels Spring Sports Season; Remainder of State Basketball Tournaments

Decision is made due to COVID-19

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — (NDHSAA press release) Today the NDHSAA Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the remaining 2020 NDHSAA winter postseason basketball tournaments, spring sports seasons and championships, and spring fine arts region and state contests. This decision was made in accordance with Governor’s Burgum’s Executive Order that will close schools to in-person education for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, as well as current Center for Disease Control (CDC) social distancing guidelines that will make the resumption of all sports and activities impossible during the academic season.

“As disappointed as we are for our students, coaches/advisors, parents, and supporters of our high school activities, the health and safety of students and communities is the deciding factor in this

decision,” NDHSAA Board of Directors President Scott Privratsky said. “This difficult conclusion did not come easy as we understand the huge sacrifices students have made.”

Sports included in this decision are Girls Soccer, Baseball, Softball and Track.