Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Investigating Overdoses Linked to Blue Pills

The pills are reported to be extremely potent and potentially fatal.

BELTRAMI COUNTY, N.D.–The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force is warning the public about a fatal drug linked to multiple overdoses in the region.

The Task Force says small blue pills being sold as 30mg Percocet or “Perc 30s” may contain Fentanyl. The pills come in various shades of blue and have a “30” and “M” on the side.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is analyzing the substance.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement.