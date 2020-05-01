Play of the Year Nominees: May 1

Barnesville, Grand Forks Red River Battle for Advancement in Play of the Year Bracket

FARGO, N.D. — The first showdown in the Football quadrant of the 2020 Chris Heise High School Play of the Year Bracket is a battle between the states: Minnesota and North Dakota.

First play comes from Barnesville and the State Section Playoffs at the FargoDome. Adam Tonsfeldt takes it himself to the house with the impressive moves with the legs. The other, how about some love for the special teams? Grand Forks Red River’s Brady Dvorak takes it 90 plus yards off the kick for the score against West Fargo.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who advances on to the elite eight for the volleyball portion of the bracket on Monday night’s newscast.