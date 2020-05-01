Sanford Health Expert Offers Safety Guidelines For Heat Stroke Awareness Day

They recommend using curbside pickup and delivery for items you may need you're worried about the outbreak.

FARGO, N.D. — Today is Heat Stroke Awareness Day and health experts at Sanford Health are reminding people to not leave their kids in the car.

Experts say leaving your unattended child in the vehicle is dangerous as your car can heat up quickly in the sun.

They say planning ahead of schedule is always smart.

“Even for a second we don’t want we don’t want kids to be left in the car, so think of those logistics ahead of time where you can plan with somebody else to stay with your child or have somebody else,” Community Life Educator For Sanford Health Greta Miller said.

