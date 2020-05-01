West Acres to Reopen May 8

The mall will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FARGO, N.D.–West Acres will reopen May 8 with new COVID-19 policies and procedures in place.

The new policies include limited mall hours, altered food court operations, a new minor policy, closure of high-touch and furniture areas and distancing guidelines.

West Acres officials say, “For the foreseeable future, a shopping trip to West Acres will feel different. If it didn’t, we would not be doing our part to protect our community. These changes not only protect our visitors and employees, but also give our team the opportunity to place their focus on the extensive cleaning and sanitation standards we have put in place.”

The mall will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each store will have the ability to re-open when it is ready and set its own hours.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To view the full list of COVID-19 policies and procedures, click here.