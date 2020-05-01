West Fargo Park District spreads May Day joy

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Park District delivers some joy to kids stuck at home this May Day.

With help from the bakery The Best Thing You Ever put in Your Mouth, the park district gets to finalize their recent at home activity to pull some of the younger children away from screens.

The park district left out coloring pages of flower baskets in the past few weeks and asked families to put them on their windows. Workers roamed the neighborhoods to add a real basket of treats for every painted one.

“It is May Day and as we all know there is that tradition of putting baskets on your neighbors front steps, ringing the door and running away, right? And leaving a little treat for your neighbors. It’s just been a tradition for years and years, and so with the pandemic we are busy trying to find new and innovative ways to be interactive in our community,” City of West Fargo Event & Communication Specialist Katie Ettish said.

The park district says it wants to be creative while the staff’s traditional ways of outreach have been postponed.