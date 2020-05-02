Fargo Car Business Runs Convoy Of Jeeps For Healthcare Workers

FARGO, N.D. — At Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fargo Jeeps of all sizes are being loaded up and decorated with signs and images in support of healthcare workers.

The convoy is corralling its way to the Sanford Medical Center on 23rd Ave S and then to Essentia Health-Fargo on 32nd Ave S.

“I know some people who are getting sick trying to work hours to cover for other people who have to stay home because of it, I have personal friends who are doing this and we just really wanted to show support,” New Cars Sales Manager For Corwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Tim Russell said.

On the ride the wind is blowing hard and the streets are packed with jeeps honking their horns cheering each other on and encircling hospitals with healthcare workers looking down from the windows and seeing waves of hands and signs supporting them.

“We had a couple friends down by the cities they kind of did the same thing so we just kind of wanted to do the same thing show our support with the community and have fun with it,” Russell said.

He says the virus impacts everyone.

With businesses either being closed or asked to operate differently, he says during uncertain times people need to stick together.

“Keep their employees employed and keep afloat cause there’s so many businesses round the country that are shut down ya basically tossing in the towel because they can’t afford to keep the doors open,” Russell said.

He says with such a strong turnout this may not be the last time you see the pack hit the asphalt.

“Once we can start shaking hands and giving out high fives again I think this is something that can become an annual thing and become something big for us,” Russell said.