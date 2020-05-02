Paradox Comic-N-Cards Hosts Livestream On Comic Book Day

The shop's owner says they are still working on planning out a day to host an in-person comic book day in the future.

FARGO, N.D. — The first Saturday of May is free Comic Book Day but because of COVID-19 there is going to be a delay this year.

However at Paradox Comic-N-Cards decided to still try and bring some joy to people in the community.

The Downtown Fargo business hosted an 8 hour livestream where people could buy comics via livestream, Take part in craft, costume, trivia, and coloring contests and Help us support charities all over the area.

Paradox is going to be here through it all, we have been for the past month and a half, we have done everything we can to keep our employees employed and keep this community together and you guys have been absolute rockstars,” Owner of Paradox Comics-N-Cards Rich Early said.

Link To Shop Website: https://paradoxcnc.com/