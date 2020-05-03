American Heart Association Lifeline Stroke Program Saves Lives And Helps Patients

FARGO, N.D. — In 2017 the American Heart Association put over 5 million dollars into the North Dakota Stroke System.

The funding has helped improve training for thousands of professionals in emergency care, better equip hospitals for higher level assistance for patients, and help create programs for recovery from stroke.

“It was a game changer for the patients, we realized there was a deficiency in knowledge in stroke care and we were able to identify them and significantly improve them,” Neurosurgeon Dr. Alexander Drofa said.

Dr.Drofa, a chair member for the program, says the changes were needed as cases for stroke need quick reaction time not only for the person calling 9-1-1 but for the medical professionals as well.

“That’s exactly why we need to move fast and it’s one of the acronyms for stroke too we need to move fast to get those patients to the appropriate healthcare facilities as fast as we can so we can deliver this care,” Dr.Drofa said.

Dr.Drofa says people who are worried about COVID-19 should not avoid hospitals for what could be life saving care.

“So all the safety protocols for healthcare professionals and all the protocols for patients makes hospitals one of the safest places in the city,” Dr.Drofa said.

He says the program helps benefit all hospitals and allows them to work together as a team, as awareness for the signs of stroke has significantly jumped by over 20%.

“So what we learned about stroke is during the disease we are actually able to reverse symptoms of stroke and prevent death and prevent disability so it’s important to have a process in place,” Dr.Drofa said.

He says people need to follow FAST which is if you notice Face drooping, Arm weakness or Speech difficulties it’s Time to call 9-1-1

“Stoke is something that can change your life it can change your function it change lots in your life so if you have symptoms just call 9-1-1, “Dr.Drofa said.