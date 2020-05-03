Fargo South’s Sibomana Commits To NDSU

FARGO, ND – Fargo South’s Enock Sibomana became the third in-state commit for North Dakota State Football heading into the fall of 2020. The soon-to-be High School grad comes off a senior season that featured four interceptions and nine rushing touchdowns for the Bruins culminating in a AAA All-State team selection as Defensive Back. In his junior year, Sibomana rushed for just as many touchdowns, wracking up 775 yards along the way.