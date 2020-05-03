North Dakota adds 38 Positive Cases of COVID-19

BISMARCK,ND — North Dakota has reported 25 deaths related to COVID-19.

The most recent death is a 90 year old man in his 90’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

There were also 33 additional positive cases reported in Cass County since Saturday.

Cass County – 33

Grand Forks County – 2

Stark County – 1

Stutsman County – 1

Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

33,353 – Total Tested (+1,806 individuals from yesterday)

32,162 – Total Negative (+1,768 individuals from yesterday)

1,191 – Total Positive (+38 individuals from yesterday)

90 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

517 – Total Recovered (+7 individuals from yesterday)

25 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)