Wurst Bier Hall Remaining Closed For Safety Reasons

The post goes on to say they understand the decision is difficult to make.

FARGO, N.D. — Wurst Bier Hall in downtown Fargo and Wurst Bier Hall West in West Fargo are keeping the doors closed.

In a Facebook post it says they have been fielding concerns from employees and felt it was in the best interest of everyone to remain closed.

The bars have been closed since March 18th due to COVID-19.

The post ends by saying quote, “We hope to see you all sooner than later & get back to the jobs we all love doing.”