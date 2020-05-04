Hillsboro-CV’s Benson “Humbled” By Name Being Part of NFF’s Team of Distinction

Selection based off academic, athletic and community achievement

FARGO, N.D. — Hillsboro-Central Valley’s Oscar Benson won’t start his college football career at North Dakota State until the fall, however, Benson’s name will be displayed at the College Football Hall of Fame before even stepping on the FargoDome field.

How is this even possible? Benson was named to the National Football Foundation team of distinction. The selection is based off academic, athletic and community achievement. Those named to the team receive recognition with their name and picture hung up at the hall of fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

The roughrider chapter of North Dakota of which Benson is a part of was formed in 2019. To receive such high praise for an achievement as this, Benson says it keeps him modest.

“This chapter had just been established last year and to be the first one to be in it is kind of a big thing and humbles me that they would consider me,” Benson said. “That’s definitely crazy to think about. It means a lot. Its kind of a crazy thing to think about before you even go to college its going to be there.”

Benson played both running back and linebacker for the Burros and will line up in the defensive backfield for the Bison.

In the classroom, Benson had a 3.99 GPA. In the community, did a lot of work with in his church, Our Savior Lutheran. He went on missionary trips to Florida assisting in the “Gives Kids The World” and “Make A Wish”Programs.

On the field, an impressive career with the Burros. He was the North Dakota Gatorade player of the year and contributed on both sides of the ball with 48 touchdowns and over three thousand yards rushing on offense then a defense 163 tackles with 32 of those tackles for loss.