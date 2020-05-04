Moorhead Public Service Warns Customers of Water Heater Scam

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Public Service is warning its customers about a recent water heater scam.

MPS says multiple customers have received letters asking for information regarding their water heater. The letters say if the information is not provided within a certain amount of time, the customer may face fines or penalties.

MPS says it does not ask for or need this type of information and would not threaten customers to get it.

Anyone who receives a threatening letter or phone call should not provide any personal or financial information and is encouraged to contact MPS at 218-477-8000 and select option 4.